BPO staffers cheat firm of Rs 4.8 cr

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 00:07 ist

A BPO has filed a complaint against six of its executives for allegedly cheating the firm of Rs 4.8 crore.

In a complaint, Mohan Kumar N R, administrator of the company, which has its office in Whitefield, said the firm provides services to international clients. Six employees were assigned to redress clients' complaints and were authorised to issue reimbursements up to $100 (nearly Rs 8,000) in case of a dispute.

But misusing the privilege, the executives created fake identities of the clients, generated complaints and transferred $100 for each complaint for several months. 

Internal audit

During an internal audit, it was found that they had cheated the company to the tune of Rs 4.8 crore.

The Whitefield police have booked the accused for cheating and criminal breach of trust. 

