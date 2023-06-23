Brand Bengaluru: Shivakumar calls on Bommai

Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar met BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday as part of his efforts to improve the image of Bengaluru through his latest initiative Brand Bengaluru.

After he launched the Brand Bengaluru website on Wednesday, Shivakumar is seeking opinions by meeting eminent persons, former CMs, political leaders and MLAs cutting across party lines.

"As part of this exercise, he met Bommai at the latter’s official residence Race Course Road. They spoke well for over an hour. It was an in-camera discussion,” a source close to Shivakumar told DH.

The source revealed that both leaders chose not to disclose anything about their meeting at this juncture.