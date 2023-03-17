Bribery case: HC reserves verdict on MLA Virupakshappa's advance bail plea

The high court on Friday reserved its orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case.

The court had granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa on March 7, 2023, in the case being probed by the Lokayukta police.

Virupakshappa resigned as the chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) after the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him and his son Prashanth Madal.

Virupakshappa is named as accused number 1 while his son Prashanth Madal is accused number 2 in the case related to a tender issued by the state-owned KSDL.

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police while accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe. In the subsequent search at a house, the Lokayukta police seized Rs 6.10 crore in cash.

During the hearing, the Lokayukta police argued that the MLA is not cooperating with the investigation.

When the court asked whether the MLA was answering the questions, senior advocate Ashok Harnahalli, appearing for the Lokayukta police, said that Virupakshappa comes with prepared notes and has been evasive in his responses.

It was further submitted that custodial interrogation is essential to elicit more information, especially when the accused is occupying the high office of the MLA.

At this stage, Justice K Natarajan pointed out that the interim order was deemed custody and observed whether the Lokayukta police want to tie up the accused to a chair to elicit information.

Meanwhile, the court also observed that the investigating officer had stated in the trap mahazar that the MLA was not arrested for want of evidence at that stage. The court asked whether any further material was found against the MLA.

The Lokayukta advocate submitted that a WhatsApp chat, between Prashanth and the managing director of KSDL, shows that the MLA, being the chairman of KSDL, was involved in the demand and acceptance of the bribe. Further, in his statement under CrPC section 164, the managing director has said that it is the chairman who took the decision regarding the tender process.

The counsel for Virupakshappa said that the Lokayukta police had registered the FIR naming the MLA as accused number 1 without holding any preliminary investigation.

With regard to the allegation of non-cooperation, he said that the MLA is being summoned every day and faced gruelling interrogation.

The advocate also said that the house, which was searched by the police and seized Rs 6.10 crore in cash, is in the name of a company, of which Virupakshappa’s two other sons - Praveen and Mallikarjuna – are directors.