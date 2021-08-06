Bring humanitarian values within frame of law to make judiciary people-friendly

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday emphasised bringing humanitarian values within the frame of law, which will not only resolve several problems, but will also make the judiciary more humane and people-friendly.

He was speaking after inaugurating the national webinar on 'Socio-legal values in Mitakshara, Vachana, Dasa and folk literature in Karnataka'.

The event was organised by the Vijnaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha, Karnataka State Law University, a statement issued by his office said.

The Vachana, Dasa and Janapada literature of Karnataka has articulated equality, tolerance, gratitude and forgiveness very effectively. The Vijnaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha must work towards inculcating these values within the frame of law, Bommai said.

"Legal aspects have transformed along with the changes in society. There is a sea of change in the social situation, individual relations and societies. Similarly, people's thinking on law is also undergoing change. The Peetha must conduct a study on these aspects," the Chief Minister suggested.

Stating that the revolution in the field of literature in Karnataka is significant, Bommai also pointed out that the Indian constitution, which is the foundation of the law of the country, reflects the principles of Basavanna (A 12th century social reformer).

The Chief Minister hoped that the Adhyayana Peetha, which was established by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will make a mark at the national and international level.

Several legal luminaries including Justice Shivaraj Patil, chairman, Vijnaeshwara Adhyayana Peetha and former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B N Srikrishna and Dr Eshwar Bhat, Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University were present.