Bring strict law against ‘love jihad’, cow slaughter: BJP panel

The state BJP core committee has urged the government to introduce strict laws against ‘love jihad’ and to revisit legislation on the cow slaughter ban, in Mangaluru Thursday.

Prior to the core committee decision, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who inaugurated the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, said that the government would bring stringent laws to curb religious conversion under ‘love jihad’.

Briefing reporters about the core committee decisions, BJP vice president Arvind Limbavali said that conversion activities in the guise of ‘love jihad’ should stop. “The core committee unanimously decided to introduce legislation against it. The committee has advised the government to discuss the law with officials, Cabinet ministers, and party leaders before implementing the law,” he said.

There was a law introduced by the BJP government in 2008 against cow slaughter, which was withdrawn by the Siddaramaiah government, Limbavali said. “We have urged the government to revisit the law and add any more regulations if required. This is to ensure a strict law against cow slaughter,” he added.

The legislation against ‘love jihad’ gained traction in the state after Uttar Pradesh announced a similar law following a ruling by the Allahabad High Court. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said recently that the government would study the laws introduced in other states before implementing similar legislation in the state.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan has been batting for a ban on cow slaughter and beef consumption in Karnataka since July this year, which was also taken up by the core committee during the day.

Limbavali said that the core committee has shortlisted a few names to fill a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, left vacant following the demise of Ashok Gasti recently. “We can only recommend names. The Central Election Committee of the party will finalise candidates,” he added.