British Council calls for STEM scholarship applications

British Council invites applications for STEM scholarship

The scholarships will help enhance careers in STEM for the selected women scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their home country

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:33 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

British Council has invited scholarship applications for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math).

The scholarship will be awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. These are across 6 UK higher education institutions - Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College, London, and the University of Edinburgh.

The scholarships will help enhance careers in STEM for the selected women scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their home country through their exposure to the expertise in the UK’s renowned STEM fields, according to a British Council release.

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university, and the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support. 

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university – but are between March and May 2023.  For more information visit: www.britishcouncil.org

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Scholarships
STEM
British Council
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 