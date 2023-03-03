British Council invites applications for STEM scholarship

British Council has invited scholarship applications for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math).

The scholarship will be awarded on merit basis with no country-specific cap. These are across 6 UK higher education institutions - Coventry University, University of Bath, University of Manchester, University of Southampton, Imperial College, London, and the University of Edinburgh.

The scholarships will help enhance careers in STEM for the selected women scholars and enable them to promote research and innovation in their home country through their exposure to the expertise in the UK’s renowned STEM fields, according to a British Council release.

Selected scholars from India will be able to obtain a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university, and the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university – but are between March and May 2023. For more information visit: www.britishcouncil.org