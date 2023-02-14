British Council, KSHEC ink pact for faculty development

The Department of Higher Education has entered into an agreement with the British Council for a capacity-building and faculty development programme.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the British Council, on Tuesday, signed an Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) to achieve progressive and positive outcomes in higher education.

As per the agreement, the British Council will provide seed funding towards capacity building and faculty development in consultation with KSHEC.

The agreement was signed in presence of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Gopalkrishna Joshi, executive director of KSHEC and Janaka Pushpanathan, director of South India, British Council, have signed the agreement.

Under capacity building for faculty, collaborative research work will take place on Net Carbon Zero Hub, a study on the impact of the K C Valley Project in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts and the Design of Antimicrobial Biomolecules Composite Loaded Electro spun Dressing for Diabetic Skin Ulcer.

Out of the total Rs 90 Lakh reserved under the agreement, the British Council would provide Rs 60 Lakh and each university will have to fund Rs 10 Lakh, said a statement released by the Council.