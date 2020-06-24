British national drowns in sea off Gokarna beach

A 44-year-old British national, who ventured into sea for fishing, died after drowning near Gokarna on Tuesday. His body was recovered from the main beach on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gregory Robert Wright, who was staying in Gokarna since September 2019. Police sources informed DH that Gregory lost his balance while fishing and drowned in the sea.

For the last eight years he has been visiting Gokarana along with his family. They have bought a sea facing house. The family had to stay back in Gokarna due to lockdown and non-availability of international flights.

Gregory’s wife said, on Tuesday he had gone for fishing in an isolated location. However, he did not return home in the evening.Police said that post-mortem would be conducted after receiving permission from British embassy. A case of unnatural death has been registered.