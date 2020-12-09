BS Yediyurappa orders probe into drinking water units alleged scam

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered a probe Wednesday into what he called “a big scam” in the setting up and maintenance of pure drinking water units in rural areas.

Announcing this on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Yediyurappa said the “comprehensive” probe will be done within two months and its report will be tabled in the legislature.

Several legislators, mostly from the BJP, raised a hue and cry during Question Hour on the large number of pure drinking water units that have become defunct. Some of them sought a probe.

“As expressed by MLAs on both sides, there is sufficient scam in this. I’ve seen myself during visits how equipments are lying unused with no work happening. I see that money was spent four times more than what was necessary. This is a big scam. I will have this probed,” Yediyurappa said, urging Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to consider constituting a joint legislature committee for this.

“It’s not about who was or is in power. The people concerned have cheated by not even showing up to repair the units. A comprehensive inquiry will be done and action will be taken against those responsible for this. The probe will cover different parts of the state in two months and its report will be tabled in the legislature,” Yediyurappa said.

According to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa, a recent survey commissioned by his department showed that of the 18,500 pure drinking water units, 70 per cent were functioning, 26 per cent were temporarily dysfunctional and 4 per cent were permanently shut. “We are not silent on this. This was one of the first things we discussed in detail in the very first Cabinet meeting of our government,” he said .

BJP legislators such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Araga Jnanendra called it a scam. “These units were set up expressly to make money. One unit can be installed at a cost of Rs 3-4 lakh, but tenders have been given at a cost of Rs 15-10 lakh per unit,” Jnanendra said.

Former JD(S) minister Venkatrao Nadagouda said this is a problem everywhere. “Tenders are awarded, but no maintenance is being done,” he said.

The government’s initiative to launch a probe is seen as getting back at Congress leader HK Patil, under whose tenure as RDPR minister many of these reverse osmosis (RO) water units were installed. Patil went after the government for alleged irregularities in Covid-19.