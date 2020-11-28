BS Yediyurappa will complete full term as Karnataka CM, says Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Saturday exuded confidence that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would complete his remaining term and said that the change of guard was only a rumour.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the chief minister would visit Delhi in two days to hold discussions with central leaders on cabinet expansion. The party's central leadership would take a call whether the cabinet has to be expanded or reshuffled.

Savadi said Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had been to Delhi to take part in BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi's office inaugural ceremony.

"Revenue Minister R Ashoka and I also participated in the event. There was no discussion of cabinet expansion or change of leadership in Delhi. There is no dissidence in state BJP and we are all united," he said.

He also made it clear that there was no plan to merge state road transport corporations.

"I have come to know about higher officials' harassment to low-cadre staff in the transport department. I have told the officials not to indulge in such activities. If such incidents repeat in future, I would initiate disciplinary action against them," he said.