BS Yediyurappa's trajectory as Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister, Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, better known as B S Yediyurappa quit his post on Monday, July 26, 2021. He has been in the office for two years, but this was not his first time holding the position.

Read | BSY: BJP's oarsman relents but not from politics

Let's take a look at B S Yediyurappa's trajectory as Karnataka CM:

2007: In 2007, he helped JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy bring down the government in the state headed by Dharam Singh to form an alternative government with BJP. JD(S) and BJP had an agreement to make H D Kumaraswamy CM of Karnataka for 20 months, and BSY for the remaining 20. However, Kumaraswamy refused to resign and this caused instability because BJP withdrew their support. A few weeks later, JD(S) and BJP buried the hatchet and BSY became the CM of Karnataka on November 12, 2007 but some more political infighting led to his resignation on Novemeber 17, 2007.

2008: In 2008, BSY contested from Shikaripura and won the elections and was sworn in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka.

2011: In 2011, he resigned because he was indicted in a corruption case, and was later acquited in 2016.

2012: Owing to 'ill-treatment' by BJP high command, BSY quit the BJP and formed his own party called the Karnataka Janata Paksha.

2014: in 2014, he announced an unconditonal return to BJP and decided to merge his party with the BJP.

2018: In 2018, BJP announced him as the CM candidate for the state, and the party could not secure a simple majority, hence, was given 24 hours to prove its majority. Before the trust vote, he announced his resignation and became CM for the shortest time, only 2.5 days.

2019: Owing to some political turmoil in the state, Yediyurappa took the stake to form government in Karnataka.

2021: On July 26, 2021, after completing 2 years in office, he quit his post.