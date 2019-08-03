BSY govt clears Rs 480 cr aerospace investment plan

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has approved a Rs 480 crore investment proposal in the aerospace sector, the state government announced in a statement Saturday.

Goodrich Aerospace Service Pvt Ltd, which is a US-based multinational according to the government, has received clearance to establish a unit to manufacture aircraft evacuation, lighting, cargo, seating and electrical power systems. This is expected to provide employment to about 4,000 people, the government said.

The State government has decided to allot 25.01 acres of land at plot numbers 132-167 at the aerospace special economic zone in Devanahalli near the Kempegowda International Airport. The government will also provide 400 kVA power through Bescom, 3 lakh litres per day water through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and other incentives as per the state’s aerospace policy.

“The planned expansion in Devanahalli offers a key advantage of positioning Karnataka on the global network and further enhance the state’s ecosystem in aerospace and defence sector,” the government said.

Goodrich Aerospace Service is working in this sector since 1996 in India. Currently, the company has three establishments at three locations in Whitefield, Bengaluru, providing employment to over 3000 people, the government said.