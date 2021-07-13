BSY inducts 206 scene of crime officers into police force

As many as 206 'scene of crime officers' (SCOs) were inducted into the Karnataka police force on Tuesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa officially handed over their appointment orders to DG&IGP Praveen Sood at the Vidhana Soudha.

Hailing the work of the police force, Yediyurappa said, "We have been successful in bringing down the crime rate across the state. But now, we must focus on investigation which involves collection of all evidence scientifically, so that the culprits do not escape. Hence, these officers are being added to the force. They will help in strengthening the investigation in all types of crime activities. All the 206 officers have been trained at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and they will be deployed in all districts."

Assuring that about 100 police stations across Karnataka will get own buildings in the next five years, the CM said, "Alongside these buildings, two regional centres of FSL lab will be set up in Hubballi and Ballari. We have allocated Rs 101 crore under Arogya Bhagya scheme for providing health facilities to the police personnel."

The CM also handed over 50 mini buses to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units.

A total of 236 officials and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence were presented with the CM's gold medal for meritorious services at a special event at the Vidhana Soudha.