BSY orders probe into BDA's corner site slicing scam

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered a probe into the corner site slicing scam of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), here on Friday.

Apart from the scam, widening of Bannerghatta Road and Sarjapur road, and illegal allotment of alternate sites is also under scanner.

Probe on the corner site slicing scam in BDA layouts was following several complaints by residents that the civic amenities sites were sold after 'corner cutting', resulting in losses to the government. Corner sites are offered to the highest bidder by BDA via an auction process and corner cutting reduced the size of the site and thereby the its base price during auctions.

Yediyurappa has also instituted a probe into alleged illegal allotment of alternate sites in BDA limits. The BJP in the past had alleged that alternative sites, meant for those who give up land for BDA layouts or other projects, were indiscriminately allotted to influential individuals. A detailed report with all necessary documents is sought within two months by the CM.

Similarly, the government will probe the allotment of 245 'alternate sites' to A H Hanumanthegowda and his family, in violation of H Shashidhar report and BDA (Allotment of Sites) Rules, 1984.

The CM has also sought a report on alleged irregularities in widening Bannerghatta and Sarjapur roads. According to a note by CM to the Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department, BBMP officials are accused of dereliction of duty and violating the Detailed Project Report while constructing a 7.4 km stretch between JD Mara junction to Koli Farm junction in Bannerghatta Road and a 4.74 km stretch between Ibbalur junction to Chikka Kannahalli. A report is sought in two months.

It can be recalled that several projects in BBMP and BDA limits are under scanner after the BJP government came to power. They include the first two phases of white-topping project, Indira canteens, procurement of vehicles by solid waste management department and others.