BSY seeks water from Maharashtra for drinking purposes

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 02 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 00:37 ist
In all, Karnataka has declared drought in 49 taluks across 18 districts. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release 6 tmcft water for drinking purposes in north Karnataka on “humanitarian” grounds.

Yediyurappa has requested Thackeray to release 3 tmcft water from Warna/Koyna reservoirs to Krishna river and another 3 tmcft from Ujjani reservoir to Bhima
river. 

“The North Karnataka districts - Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur - are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to the onset of severe summer during early days of March 2020 itself,” Yediyurappa told Thackeray in a
letter.

“Even in the past during such situation, the government of Maharashtra was kind enough to release water to meet the drinking water needs of both human beings and livestock during distress in drought-affected areas in Karnataka,” 
Yediyurappa stated in the letter.

In all, Karnataka has declared drought in 49 taluks across 18 districts. 

