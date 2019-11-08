BSY tape a self-composed play of Cong: Shettar

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday alleged that the Congress was facing an existential crisis and that it is raking up audio/videotape issues to stay afloat.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Shettar said, “Congress leaders are good in theatrics and this (tape) is one of their self-composed play.”

“The Congress party has already suffered humiliation as the Supreme Court rejected its plea to consider the videotape as evidence in the case pertaining to the disqualification of MLAs. Now, to get political mileage out of it, they are taking a delegation to the President,” he said.

Shettar questioned Siddaramaiah whether he had any proof to claim that the videotape was genuine and that it was released by a BJP worker.

He advised Congress to work as a principal opposition and guide the government on development issues rather than indulging in dirty politics.

Patil hits back

Terming Shettar’s remarks irresponsible, senior Congress leader and Gadag MLA H K Patil said in Dharwad Friday, that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself had admitted that he spoke on the disqualified MLAs issues during a party meeting in Hubballi. He (BSY) has even said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had engineered the downfall of the coalition government. Interestingly, BJP leaders themselves have released this video clip, Patil alleged.

Politics is not only about number game but also of morality. The Yediyurappa-led government has lost moral right to continue, he said.