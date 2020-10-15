BSY to review rain situation, says ministers are on their feet

With heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in several parts of Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa scheduled to review the situation with deputy commissioners of the affected districts on Friday.

The heaviest rainfall since 1992 has left a trail of destruction in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Ballari, and Belagavi.

“I’m reviewing the situation with all deputy commissioners on Friday. I will also release the necessary funds,” Yediyurappa told reporters. He has directed ministers in charge of districts to go around and review the situation.

“The district in-charge ministers are already visiting the affected regions. Suitable action will be taken on compensation for the damages,” Yediyurappa said.

Kalaburagi seems to be the worst-hit so far with 4,782 people lodged in relief camps. Some 4,819 homes are water-logged and over 1,000 houses have sustained damages due to the heavy rainfall. In all, 2,712 houses are partially damaged and 318 have been completely battered, according to the latest available data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. One death has been reported in Gadag.

“I have directed the deputy commissioners to quickly survey losses of human life, animals, homes, crops, roads, bridges and buildings so that compensation can be released immediately,” Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is in charge of Kalaburagi and Bagalkot districts, said in a statement.Karjol, who was down with Covid-19 recently, said doctors had advised against him travelling.

“I am constantly in touch with the DCs and I’m getting minute-by-minute updates on the situation. I have issued directions for relief camps to be set up for those displaced with food and water arrangements made for them,” Karjol said.

The deep depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal will continue to bring heavy rainfall in three coastal districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - and Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has said, sounding a red alert in these districts.