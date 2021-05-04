BSY warns officials against Remdesivir black marketing

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he was in possession of a report showing the involvement of government officials in the black market sale of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Yediyurappa said this at an emergency meeting he chaired to review the supply and availability of Remdesivir, which is used in Covid-19 treatment.

“The information I have is that it’s being sold in black, even to other states,” Yediyurappa said. “I will get a comprehensive investigation done into this and all of you will face the consequences. I won’t spare anyone.”

Yediyurappa said the drug, which is now in great demand, was being sold in the black market “in spite of the difficult times” and that “it has become a business”.

He was addressing an officer in the meeting attended by Health Minister K Sudhakar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar, and others.

“The report I have says everyone is involved, not one or two. If this is investigated, everything will come out and you’ll face the consequences,” Yediyurappa said, repeating that he will not spare anybody. “Don’t speak here by concealing the facts,” he told the official.

“No, Sir. The fact is that all officials are working day and night,” the official said only to be cut off by Yediyurappa. “Did I say you’re not working? That’s not important. What do you have to say about the black market sale? When there’s a shortage of Remdesivir and it’s being sold in the black market, do you know what effect an investigation will have? I will get this investigated,” he thundered.

Import of 5 lakh Remdesivir vials

The Covid-19 Task Force, headed by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, on Tuesday decided to float a global tender for the import of five lakh Remdesivir vials into the state to meet the demand for the anti-viral drug.

Karnataka’s Remdesivir allocation fixed by the Centre for April 21-May 9 is 3,01,300 vials.

Charges hiked

The task force also decided to hike charges paid to private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment by Rs 1,000/day for oxygenated beds, ICU bed without ventilator by Rs 1,250/day, and ICU bed with ventilator by Rs 1,500/day.

The charges for the non-critical care will remain unchanged at Rs 5,200/day. Based on this, the government will now pay Rs 8,000/day for oxygenated beds, Rs 9,750/day for ICU bed without a ventilator, and Rs 11,500/day for ICU bed with a ventilator, Narayan said in a statement.