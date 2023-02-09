Budget to focus on voiceless: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he intends to include various schemes to solve the problems of the voiceless and the needy class in the budget 2023-24.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he promised that he would prepare the budget keeping in mind the woes of people belonging to the working class, farmers, labourers, dalits and poor people. Besides, health and education for all the communities, generation of jobs, and inclusive growth will be given importance in the budget, he noted.

When questioned on the Cabinet expansion, he said, the Central leaders would take a call in this regard.