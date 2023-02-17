Buoyant revenue collections helped to present surplus budget, claims Karnataka CM

Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress members wearing flowers on their ears, Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asserted that buoyant revenue collections that helped him to present a revenue surplus budget of Rs 402 crore indicate that the ruling BJP is aware of managing the state’s finances in the most prudent manner.

Without naming opposition leader Siddaramaiah at a press conference after he presented the last budget of this tenure, Bommai said that several economic experts have predicted that recovery of state finances would take no less than five years after the Covid pandemic.

“Our prudent fiscal policy proved them all wrong. I presented a revenue deficit budget of Rs 14,699 crore. The stringent revenue collection methods and the prudent fiscal policy have resulted in presenting a Rs 402 crore revenue surplus budget,” he explained.

The CM emphasised that the state borrowed Rs 69,000 crore despite the declaration in the last year’s budget that it can borrow up to Rs 71,000 crore and the state’s borrowing stands at Rs 71,000 crore in this fiscal year too. “Though we may make provision in the budget to make borrowings for such huge sum keeping contingencies, situations, like severe floods or drought situation may warrant the state to take loans at that point of time,” he explained in response to a question.

Bommai contended that the state has fulfilled 90 per cent of assurances made during last year’s budget. “We have already issued orders for all schemes that were announced in last year’s budget. Several programmes have already been implemented at the state level too and some of them are in the pipeline,” he said.

Replying to a question on the Congress party’s protest, he remarked that weren’t they looking smart (wearing flowers on their ears)? “After I finished reading my budget, all wore a look of ‘surprise’ for presenting an implementable budget sans tax hike,” he said.