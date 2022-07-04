Buying liquor for parties, marriages gets easier in Karnataka

Procuring liquor for marriages, parties and other events will be hassle-free from now on, with the state government amending excise rules following requests from vendors.

Using the CL-5 licence — a one-day licence issued by the government — organisers and hosts can now buy liquor from retail MRP outlets unlike earlier when they had procure it from government-run liquor depots.

This has been made possible after the government issued an amendment to the Karnataka Excise (Sale of Indian and Foreign Liquors) Rules and notified it recently.

According to the amendment, "any person holding a licence in Form CL-5 may purchase liquor from a person holding a licence in Form CL-11 (distributor licencee) or Form CL-2 or CL-11(C)”.

While CL-2 refers to retail stores popularly known as MRP outlets, CL-11(C) refers to government-run retail outlets such as Mysore Sales International Limited.

Speaking to DH, Govindaraj Hegde, secretary of Federation of Wine Merchants Association, said the amendment was a result of requests made by vendors.

The CL-5 licence is valid for a 24-hour period and costs Rs 10,000. "Earlier, with a CL-5 licence, they could only purchase from Karnataka State Beverage Corporation Limited depots," he said.

The new rules also relaxed provisions which prescribe the maximum limit of liquor. "The maximum quantity prescribed for possession, sale and transport of these intoxicants under Rule 21 of the Karnataka Excise (Possession, Transport, Import and Export of Intoxicants) Rules, 1967, shall not be applicable in case of sale to a person holding a licence in Form CL-5,” the amendment said.

Craft breweries

Changes to the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) Rules also made provisions for craft beer sold in the city.

“Craft brewery”, according to the rules, means small units with an installed capacity producing less than two lakh litres per annum in "a place having not less than 4,000 sq. feet built-up area, wherein only bottled beer is manufactured".

The regulations also fixed fees for renewal of a craft brewery licence at Rs 5 lakh per year.

According to Shivalingaiah, secretary general of Karnataka Brewers and Distillers Association, these rules will be applicable to micro brewery units planning to release craft beers into the market. "(Excise) duty structure of these craft beers are yet to be announced," he said.