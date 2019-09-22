Bypoll effect: Crisis deepens in Mysuru unit of JD(S)

The crisis in the JD(S), in Mysuru district, seems to be deepening with Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda accusing former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of being a hurdle in the path of the growth of his elder brother H D Revanna.

Devegowda also stayed away from the Chinthana Manthana, a meeting chaired by Kumaraswamy, on Saturday.

Devegowda is maintaining a distance from the party and its leaders even before the JD(S)-Congress government failed to win the confidence vote.

Even as Higher Education Minister in the coalition government, he had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the convocation of Rani Channamma University on May 29.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Devegowda said, “Immediately after the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy should have resigned and allowed swearing in of a Congress CM, seeking deputy CM’s post for his brother Revanna, to save the coalition.”

Missed chance

“Even when the JD(S) formed the first coalition with BJP, after his 20-month term as CM, there was an opportunity to nominate Revanna as deputy CM.

“If Kumaraswamy had resigned gracefully and allowed swearing in of B S Yediyurappa as CM, Revanna could have become his deputy. But, Kumaraswamy never wanted to facilitate the growth of his brother Revanna,” Devegowda said.

He recalled that even former minister N Cheluvaraswamy expressed a similar opinion and MLA K N Shivalingegowda is aware of it. “If Revanna was made Deputy CM, even former prime minister H D Deve Gowda would have been happy, besides party workers,” he said.

Effects on bypoll

Devegowda stayed away from ‘Chintana-Mantana’, a meeting of party workers of three constituencies of the city, chaired by Kumaraswamy on September 12 also. The JD(S) has a strong base in Mysuru district. Out of 11 Assembly segments, the JD(S) leads with five, followed by BJP and Congress, three each.

Thus, the crisis will affect the bypoll in Hunsur scheduled for October 21.

It has to be noted that A H Vishwanath, a new entry to the JD(S) won the segment in May 2018. He was also made state JD(S) president. But, he resigned as party president first and then as MLA. Thus, the bypoll is being held.

GTD effect on Hunsur

For the JD(S), Hunsur is crucial as it held the seat. But now, the party does not have a candidate and sought to field Devegowda’s son G D Harish Gowda. Devegowda said, his son is content with the post of DCC Bank president and he would contest neither on JD(S) ticket nor BJP. Devegowda was elected MLA from Hunsur in 1998 and 2004. He lost in 2008.

Predicting the result of the bypoll in Hunsur, he had said that former MLA H P Manjunath would win and there was no point in fielding his son. Harish had aspired to contest the 2018 polls from Hunsur. However, he had to give in as Vishwanath was fielded.

For himself, Devegowda said that he is happy serving the people of his constituency and would keep away from party activities. He clarified that he had no intention to join the BJP. “I will remain neutral in the Hunsur bypoll also,” he said.

Rangappa moving away

Meanwhile, former VC K S Rangappa, who unsuccessfully contested Chamaraja segment on a JD(S) ticket, is also keeping away from party activities.

As he is a close relative to the family of JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, it was deemed that he may play a major role in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. But, of late, Rangappa was heard praising former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress.

Siddaramaiah even visited Rangappa’s house for breakfast, recently.