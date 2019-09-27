Bypolls rescheduled for December 5

The polling for the byelections in 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will now be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The EC had earlier scheduled the polling for October 21 and the counting on October 24.

The poll panel however agreed before the Supreme Court to defer the election, so that the apex court can take a final decision on the pleas by

the legislators disqualified by former Speaker, K R Ramesh Kumar.

The poll panel has now decided to restart filing of nominations on November 11. It set November 18 as the last date for filing nominations. The nominations would be scrutinised on November 19 while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.

The EC clarified that the nominations already filed between September 23 and September 28 would also be taken up for scrutiny on November 19. The polling would be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on December 5.