Bypolls: Will Sumalatha tilt towards Cong or BJP?

With the byelections slated for October 21, not only the people of Mandya, even others are curious to know which party will MP A Sumalatha, wife of the late actor-politician Ambareesh, extend her support in KR Pet Assembly segment in Mandya district.

Sumalatha could win the Lok Sabha elections and become MP, due to the unconditional support extended by the BJP and also the dissent among the Congress leaders.

Sumalatha, who faced the elections with the tagline ‘swabhimana’ (self-esteem), was the only MP in the country, who won the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too mentioned Sumalatha’s name during his campaign in Mysuru and appealed to the people to vote for her. After her victory, Sumalatha met the PM in Delhi, and expressed her gratitude.

Now, everyone are curious to know about her stand, whether she will support the BJP or the Congress, as both the parties played an equal role in her victory.

Both, BJP and Congress, have sought her support. While the BJP, which supported her unconditionally, expects her to return the favour, Congress leaders too, who went against the high command’s directions, want her to support their candidate.

Congress party ticket aspirant K B Chandrashekhar said, “Sumalatha won the polls due to the support of the Congress leaders. As we were not happy with the JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate Nikhil, we decided to support Sumalatha. We are confident that she will support our party.”

As BJP is in power in the Centre as well as in the state, the possibilities of Sumalatha supporting the BJP are more, as this would pump in more funds for the district, predict people here.

BJP leader K S Nanjundegowda said, “National party BJP had extended unconditional support to Sumalatha. The PM himself had sought votes for her. Hence, it is her responsibility to support the BJP.”

However, MP Sumalatha is on a foreign tour and was not available for a comment.