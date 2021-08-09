C C Patil tells officials to get Karnataka HC stay on removing 7,000 trees vacated

Karnataka Public Works Minister C C Patil on Monday directed officials to get a High Court stay vacated on removing 7,000 trees to take up road works around Bengaluru.

Patil said this at his first review meeting of the public works department.

According to a statement, Patil noted that the High Court had stayed the cutting of 7,000 trees for various road-widening projects of the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) in connection with a public interest litigation. He asked officials to get the stay vacated and ensure completion of works wherever land was available.

Earlier this year, the High Court stayed the cutting of trees while looking into the KRDCL’s claim that the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act will not apply to the road-widening projects on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Read | Public consultation over tree-felling for metro a farce, say activists

The Public Works Department has an allocation of Rs 10,256 crore in the 2021-22 financial year. At the review meeting, Patil was informed that the department’s outlay had not increased commensurately with the state’s budget whose size has gone up year-on-year. The minister asked for five-year data on this.

Patil also stressed that no-objection certificates should be issued only after ascertaining the quality of works that are completed.

Further, Patil directed officials to ensure smooth vehicular movement by time-bound completion of restoration of roads and bridges that have sustained damages due to heavy rainfall in the past three years. He asked officials to use available funds for this.

All school buildings being constructed by the department should be standardised across the state, Patil told officials, according to the statement.

‘Treat MLAs with respect’

During the review meeting, Patil asked officials to treat legislators and elected representatives with respect. Priority should be given to implement works proposed by them, Patil said, according to the statement. He also sought expediting works approved by the Centre.