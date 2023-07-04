C-CAMP partners with VC firm to fund food tech startups

C-CAMP partners with VC firm to fund food tech, agriculture startups

Under the partnership, selected startups will get seed funding of $2-6 lakh.

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 01:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative supported by the union government’s Department of Biotechnology, has partnered with venture capital firm Capital 2B to support biotech startups. 

The initiative will specifically support startups in the fields of food technology, agriculture and sustainability, according to a press release from C-CAMP. 

Also Read | Five lessons from the unravelling of Byju’s
 

Under the partnership, selected startups will get seed funding of $2-6 lakh, along with networking opportunities and capacity building to support the products’ market deployment. 

C-CAMP, which is part of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster, has funded and mentored over 360 startups in the past decade. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

startups
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 