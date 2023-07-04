C-CAMP partners with VC firm to fund food tech, agriculture startups

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative supported by the union government’s Department of Biotechnology, has partnered with venture capital firm Capital 2B to support biotech startups.
The initiative will specifically support startups in the fields of food technology, agriculture and sustainability, according to a press release from C-CAMP.
Under the partnership, selected startups will get seed funding of $2-6 lakh, along with networking opportunities and capacity building to support the products’ market deployment.
C-CAMP, which is part of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster, has funded and mentored over 360 startups in the past decade.
