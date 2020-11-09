C N Ashwath Narayan stresses on implementation of MoUs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the state does not merely want signing of memoranda of understanding but their effective implementation. We are just not interested in signing MoUs.

We are very particular and committed to take them to the logical end, Dr Narayan, who holds the portfolio of Information Technology and Biotechnology, said at a global meet here with foreign delegates ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020 from November 19 to 21.

Narayan laid emphasis on the proper follow-up of the implementation of the MoUs. So what has been signed (in the past) has to be taken up properly and we will see to it that the implementation happens effectively, he said.

Stating that the innovation partners were keen on collaborations to take their businesses and technology forward, the Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka too wishes that the collaborations happen in the state.

Also read: BTS 2020: Karnataka govt to sign 7 MoUs with GIA partner countries

He emphasised that the collaboration should not limit to just science and technology but also extend to the exchange of ideas, innovation, startups and access to the market. In this context, he underlined that lots of policy reforms have been introduced in Karnataka, which make the state ahead of other states and turn it into an investment destination.

"The Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020 will provide a platform for about 50 startups of India to expand to the European market and the Karnataka government will ink 12 MoUs with partner-countries of Global Innovation Alliance (GIA)," said Narayan.

He said the Hague Business Agency would launch a 'Digital Soft-Landing' programme for Indian start-ups during the summit. The programme would enable some 50 Indian tech start-ups to take their technology to Europe. In addition, two MoUs would be signed in the areas of cyber security and agri-tech where both sides would work together on mentorship, honing skills, start-ups, and R&D.

There has been an overwhelming response from the sectors of AI, cyber security, healthcare, 5G, robotics, machine learning, space, agri-tech, defence technology, the Deputy Chief Minister said. More than 25 countries, 15 GIA sessions, 10 minister-level delegates, over 60 GIA speakers, more than 500 international delegates would witness this flagship event, he said.