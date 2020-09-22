C T Ravi's statement on Covid-19 deaths sparks furore in council

A statement by the Tourism, Kannada, and Culture Minister C T Ravi on 'Covid-19 deaths’ in the state led to a heated argument between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Taking part in the debate on the Covid-19 issue, Ravi, while explaining about the number of people infected, recovered and died of Covid-19, said: “Only 7,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Karnataka so far.” Soon, the statement drew flak from the opposition members who termed Ravi’s remark as ‘irresponsible.’

Countering the minister’s statement, Congress MLC M Narayanswamy said, “The minister pointed that only 7,000 people died of Covid-19. Does he mean there is no value for the deaths? A minister shall not make such irresponsible statements.”

Joining the chorus, Congress MLC B K Hariprasad said, “The minister must not take deaths so lightly. The government had cremated the bodies in inhuman ways. It had even failed to hand over the bodies of Covid-19 victims with respect.”

Putting an end to the argument, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said, "All of us have respect towards those who died of Covid-19 and sympathise with their families. I agree that many people have died which also includes doctors, police and other frontline worriers. Some of the victims even died of fear and I pray to the god that they all shall rest in peace.”

Defending that the government has been doing its best during the pandemic, Ramulu said, “The pandemic is not in our hands. We are doing the best work and we all have to live with the pandemic till we get a vaccine.”