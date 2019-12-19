CAA: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka for three days

The Karnataka police have imposed Section 144 for three days in the state following an intelligence report that there might be massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey said prohibitory orders have been imposed from 6 am on December 19 till midnight on December 21 in all districts, so as to maintain law and order in the wake of scheduled protests against CAA and NRC.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao asked people not to hold any protests, processions or rallies that may disturb peace.

Rao said there were reports that political parties, student unions and other organisations are posting provocative statements on social media which may fuel protests in the city. There were also reports that some parties and organisations have called for an All India Bandh on December 19 and 20. Section 144 is being imposed in the city apprehending law and order problems, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress decried the imposition of prohibitory orders. In a Twitter post, the party termed police chief Bhaskar Rao's decision 'irresponsible'. "The state government should initiate suitable action against him and send him on compulsory leave," it tweeted.

Former DyCM G Parameshwara tweeted: "Imposing Section 144 in Bengaluru without any threat of violence is a gross abuse of power by the state government. It is intended to curb the peaceful protests organised by students against #CAA and #NRC. Why is state government silencing young voices? Is it scared of them?"