Cabinet approves new sand policy

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a new sand policy that allows extraction of sand from patta land and lakebeds in rural areas.

The government is identifying and auctioning sand blocks in river beds. In the same manner, sand can be extracted from patta land and lake-beds for local use, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, adding that the measure would ensure sand at affordable prices in rural areas.

The sand will be sold at Rs 700 per metric tonne, and will likely generate an additional royalty of Rs 60 crore. Government currently earns Rs 180 crore as royalty by auctioning sand blocks, he said. Local tahsildars will identify the sand blocks for auctioning, Madhuswamy added.