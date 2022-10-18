Cabinet expansion: Bommai to meet central leadership this week

With Assembly elections just six months away, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he had sought an appointment with BJP central leadership this week to discuss the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “I am planning to visit Delhi this week once I get an appointment with (central leaders) and seek their permission to carry out the exercise.”

Earlier in the day, BJP lawmakers Ramesh Jarkiholi and C P Yogeshwar, who are seen as ministerial aspirants, met Bommai and held talks. It is speculated that they are mounting pressure on Bommai for their inclusion in the Cabinet.

On Jarkiholi and Yogeshwar meeting him, Bommai said that they had come to discuss works related to their respective constituencies.

Bommai's Cabinet has six vacancies with many seekers. Jarakiholi, who resigned as a minister in March 2021 in connection with a sex scandal, is said to be lobbying for a return to the Cabinet. Jarkiholi and senior MLA K S Eshwarappa did not attend the legislature session last month in what was seen as their way of expressing displeasure over delay in their inclusion in the Cabinet.

Also, there is speculation that Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will find a place in the Cabinet if it is expanded or reshuffled. Apparently, Yatnal's induction will be seen as a move to placate the Panchamasali Lingayats, who are demanding Category 2A reservation. However, Yatnal becoming a minister may not sit well with the B S Yediyurappa camp. After all, Yatnal is a fierce Yediyurappa critic.

Quota for Vokkaligas

With Vokkaligas demanding a 12 per cent reservation, Bommai said that the state government would act based on various judgements and reports of the backward class commission on increasing reservation or including new castes into the OBC list.

Bommai was reacting to Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami’s demand that the Vokkaligas, who constitute about 16 per cent of the population in the state, need 12 per cent reservation from the existing 4 per cent.