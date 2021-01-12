Cabinet reshuffle or expansion? B S Yediyurappa says will induct '7 to 8 ministers'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said “seven to eight” new ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet, even as suspense continued on whether it will be an expansion or a reshuffle.

Yediyurappa played the expansion/reshuffle card close to his chest after the BJP high command okayed the much-delayed Cabinet rejig on Sunday.

Among the legislators expected to make the cut include MLCs M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar, C P Yogeeshwar and MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), Murugesh Nirani(Bilgi), S Angara (Sullia) and Muniratna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar). The list is subject to last minute changes, sources said.

"Seven to eight MLAs will be inducted. They will take oath at 3.30 pm on Wednesday evening," Yediyurappa said, adding that he had already informed those being inducted into the Cabinet.

On how the CM will accommodate eight ministers when only seven berths are vacant, he said the issue is being discussed. "We might have to drop one minister from the Cabinet," Yediyurappa said. A final call will be taken by Tuesday night, he added.

Earlier in the day, Excise Minister H Nagesh’s hasty exit after meeting the CM added fuel to speculation that he might be dropped. Supporters of Nagesh arrived at CM’s residence in support of their leader and threatened to stage demonstrations in Kolar if he is shown the door.

His ministerial future was jeopardised following a graft allegation against him by the daughter of an official in his Department.

Meanwhile, reports of MLC C P Yogeeshwar being inducted as a minister evoked strong reactions from a section of BJP leaders, who opposed it on the grounds that he had lost the Assembly elections.

The expansion also fuelled disgruntlement among some BJP leaders, with CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya making his reservations clear.

"Party leaders must give representation to all districts in the Cabinet. It is unfortunate that ministerial berths are confined to legislators from Bengaluru, Belagavi and few other districts," he said.