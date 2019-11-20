Cabinet resumes 1:3 ratio for KPSC personality test

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revert to 1:3 as the ratio in shortlisting the number of candidates to be called for the personality test during recruitment of gazetted probationers conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

This means, for every available position, three eligible candidates will be called for the personality test.

In 2017, the government had changed the ratio from 1:3 to 1:5, going against the recommendation of the Hota committee that looked into reforms in the KPSC.

According to sources, the Cabinet approved the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examination) (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission, too, follows 1:3 ratio for personality tests.

The Hota committee had recommended 1:3 as the ratio so as to maintain quality in recruitment.

The previous Congress government had changed the ratio to 1:5 to allow more candidates, especially from rural areas, to be considered for recruitment.

In other decisions, the Cabinet is learnt to have cleared the establishment of Sports Injury and Robotic Surgery facility at Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of Rs 39.39 crore.

Also, a new branch of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics on the premises of Vijayapura district hospital with a 100-bed facility at an estimated cost of Rs 55.56 crore was approved. This will be named Sri Puttaraja Gawai Trauma and Orthopaedic Centre’ after the Hindustani classical music doyen.

The Cabinet is said to have approved two projects worth Rs 35 crore for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home district Shivamogga.

This includes the construction of a 60-bed mother and children hospital at Shikaripura at a cost of Rs 15 crore, for which three acres has been allotted.

Also, a 100-feet ring road from the city railway station to join Shivamogga-Hosapete road at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore was cleared.