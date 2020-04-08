Cabinet to decide on extending lockdown today: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that a decision on whether the lockdown should be continued or not in Karnataka after April 14 would be taken in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the minister said the state government had already conveyed its stand on the lockdown to the Centre.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday will analyse the current situation in the state and take a suitable decision. Several other states have already decided on the pay cut of government employees. This issue will also be discussed in the meeting, he added.

"I have issued orders to pay old-age and widow pension of two months. The Revenue department has modified the software to enable this," he said.

The district administration has taken all measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as Mandya recorded four positive cases, as on Wednesday, he said.

In Mysuru, Health Minister B Sriramulu expressed support for the relaxation of the lockdown in the districts which are not affected by COVID-19 after April 14.

Speaking to reporters after a discussion with officials, Sriramulu said 18 districts are affected by the deadly disease in the state.

According to him, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended lockdown till April 30. "It is better to relax lockdown in non-affected districts. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call on it," he said.

He said the Cabinet and the task force meetings will be held on Thursday. The chief minister will get the opinion of experts and leaders, he said.

Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mysuru are declared red zones and some patients are recovering. Out of 181 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, more than 20 cases have recovered, he said.

The minister said that Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud from where 24 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported, will remain closed the crisis subsides.

According to the minister, few persons from Australia and Japan had visited the company. The authorities have inspected a container transported from China. However, the exact source will be ascertained following investigation, Sriramulu said.

Sriramulu said, the authorities have served a notice to the owner of the company and suitable action will be initiated, if the company has violated any law or guidelines.