Cadre pay for stipendiary nurses: Karnataka HC summons ACS

The high court on Tuesday directed the additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education) to appear in person on January 17.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, gave this direction observing that the stand taken by the state government is not satisfactory with respect to cadre stipulated pay for stipendiary nurses working at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

The court was hearing the contempt petitions filed by the stipendiary nurses and the writ appeal filed by the MMCRI.

A single bench had earlier directed the MMCRI to pay the petitioners the cadre stipulated pay in terms of the February 26, 2019 government order and continue them till regular recruitments are

made.

The advocate, appearing for the stipendiary nurses, submitted that many other autonomous teaching hospitals, like Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, have already implemented the government’s order, prescribing equal work and equal pay.

The counsel further stated that only the MMCRI is yet to comply with the government order, in spite of the directions issued by a single bench.

The counsel for the MMCRI argued that a communication from the government, pursuant to the single judge bench’s order, said that the norm does not include persons working on a stipend basis.

The division bench observed that the government advocate had acknowledged that a direction was given to the Directorate of Medical Education on October 14, 2019, to inform all the autonomous teaching hospitals to implement the ‘equal pay for equal work’.