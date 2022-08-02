'Call for Uttar Pradesh model an insult to Karnataka'

The call for adopting the so-called UP model is an insult to Karnataka, said an umbrella organisation of various groups fighting for inclusivity and pluralism.

Bahutva Karnataka addressed a press conference on Tuesday in the wake of the back-to-back murders in coastal Karnataka and the resultant inflaming of passions.

Senior advocate B T Venkatesh was among those who spoke on the occasion. He said: "Karnataka is a developed state with better opportunities, education and socio-cultural significance. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai aspiring to adopt the UP model here is an insult to the police, the judiciary and the Constitution."

He called UP an "underdeveloped state that's fast turning into lawlessness".

The organisation said the murders were the fallout of "hatred, police inaction and official discrimination".

"The chief minister and his administration showed discrimination even in death, which is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution," noted Venkatesh.

Maitreyi Krishnan from Bahutva Karnataka said the murders were not isolated incidents but the result of a cocktail of hate and impunity.

Advocate Mohammed Nayaz from the Association for Protection of Civil Rights said the victims and their killers were poor.

Saranya, who is part of the Slum Women’s Organisation, expressed concern that jobless youths from vulnerable communities were falling prey to political and criminal agendas.

Aratrika Dey from the All India Students Association said the nexus between neoliberalism and Hindutva had strengthened over the years.

Bahutva Karnataka called upon the government to fulfil its constitutional obligations that have been clearly detailed by the Supreme Court in several judgements such as ‘Tehseen Poonawalla vs Union of India’ and the Guidelines on Communal Harmony, 2008.

They asked Bommai to apologise for the 'UP model' remark and demanded action against minister C N Ashwath Narayan for openly supporting encounters killings.