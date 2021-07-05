Campaign to get official status for Tulu gains steam

A campaign to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution was triggered in social media on Sunday, after several politicians and language activists tweeted with the hashtag ‘#TuluTo8thSchedule’.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi noted that the language spoken primarily in coastal districts of Karnataka, had its own script in the 15th century and possessed advanced grammar and vocabulary.

“With nearly 19 lakh people speaking it, Tulu is a language of the masses. Inclusion of Tulu in 8th schedule will result in promoting language, culture & identity of its speakers,” he said in a tweet.

Congress MP G C Chandrasekhar said that Tulu should be accorded the status it deserves. JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal expressed solidarity with the campaign, tweeting, “As Kanndigas it’s our duty to stand with Tulu speakers and demand governments to bring Tulu (under) 8th Schedule”.