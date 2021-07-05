Campaign to get official status for Tulu gains steam

Campaign to get official status for Tulu gains steam

Congress MP G C Chandrasekhar said that Tulu should be accorded the status it deserves

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 03:06 ist
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH File Photo

A campaign to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution was triggered in social media on Sunday, after several politicians and language activists tweeted with the hashtag ‘#TuluTo8thSchedule’.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi noted that the language spoken primarily in coastal districts of Karnataka, had its own script in the 15th century and possessed advanced grammar and vocabulary.

“With nearly 19 lakh people speaking it, Tulu is a language of the masses. Inclusion of Tulu in 8th schedule will result in promoting language, culture & identity of its speakers,” he said in a tweet.

Congress MP G C Chandrasekhar said that Tulu should be accorded the status it deserves. JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal expressed solidarity with the campaign, tweeting, “As Kanndigas it’s our duty to stand with Tulu speakers and demand governments to bring Tulu (under) 8th Schedule”.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

C T Ravi
Karnataka
Tulu language

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

 