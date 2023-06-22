Can give 50% of rice till October, if approached: Karnataka mill owners

The Karnataka State Rice Millers’ Association has claimed that the Siddaramaiah government has not approached them for supply of rice.

This comes at a time when the Congress government is looking to procure 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice per month for Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Association members claimed that they were ready to provide nearly 50% of the total requirement till October-November and the complete quota after the

harvesting season at Rs 34-Rs 40/kg, if the government makes a commitment.

Currently, the union government provides rice to the state at Rs 32/kg.

However, officials in the food and civil supplies department told DH that the total requirement of rice for the scheme was beyond the ‘capacity’ of rice mills in Karnataka.

There are more than 3,000 rice mills in Karnataka and the state is the sixth largest producer of paddy in the country. On average, it cultivates 30 lakh tonnes of paddy per year.

Millers’ Association vice president V R Srinivas said the government had so far not made any request to them to provide rice for the scheme.

Off season

“Not just Karnataka, none of the rice-growing states is in a position to provide such a huge quantity of rice every month. To implement such a scheme, there is a need for a long-term plan. We are in the rice off-season now. If the government gives us a clear picture of the total requirement every month, by October, we can provide it,” he said.

He said the government’s only intention seems to be to procure additional rice from other states. There are more than 2,000 active members of the association who can hull over 1 lakh tonnes of paddy to rice monthly.

Association president Paranna Munavalli said, “Had the mill owners been asked three months ago (when the Congress announced the Anna Bhagya scheme) to provide the rice, we could have provided the required quality and quantity at a negotiable price.”

‘Opportunity lost’

“There was a great opportunity then to help the ailing rice mill industry in Karnataka. Lakhs of labourers, farmers and minor mill owners would have benefited had they planned it properly,” he said.

Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Additional Director (Vigilance & Public Distribution) of the Food & Civil Supplies Department, said the government was looking for only reliable sources of rice suppliers who have national-level networking to ensure continuous supply of rations.

“Rates and quality are also factors while deciding the supplier, which is why we are not committed to procuring rice from West Bengal or Punjab.”

“The quantity, which the state requires, is beyond the capacity of the Association. If they really have that much stock of rice, let them inform us of the location. The officials will visit, check the quality and fix the price,” he said.