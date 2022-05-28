Can’t compare Modi with Nehru, says K'taka CM Bommai

Can’t compare PM Modi with Nehru, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

'It is Modi who made India strong', he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 22:19 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday suggested that Narendra Modi is a better prime minister than Jawaharlal Nehru was.

He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that Modi cannot be compared with Nehru.

“Definitely, Modi can’t be compared with Nehru,” Bommai told reporters. “During China’s invasion, Nehru did not take the right steps and ceded Indian soil. But Modi took strong steps against Chinese aggression and saved India’s soil. Also, Modi did not compromise with Pakistan. He has worked for India’s unity. There are several examples. It is Modi who made India strong,” he said.

Bommai also shot back at Siddaramaiah for questioning the nativity of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent. “I want to ask Siddaramaiah, where did he come from? Is he a Dravidian or Aryan? Let him answer this first,” Bommai said. Responding to demands for the sacking of textbook revision committee chairperson Rohith Chakratirtha, Bommai said he would discuss this with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. “The education minister knows everything that has happened. We will make a decision,” he said.

