Can’t measure everything on criminal cases: Kateel

Under fire for indulging rowdy elements, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said his party will never tolerate “terrorists, criminals and political goondas” while admitting that “mischiefs” happen at times.

“In politics, it is natural for some mischiefs take place,” Kateel, who returned from a brief hospital stay, told reporters. “We can’t measure everything based on criminal cases.”

He was responding to questions on the BJP’s links with rowdies.

BJP MPs P C Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, MLA Uday Garudachar and others were seen with rowdy-sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil at a public event in Chamarajpet last week. The also BJP inducted Mallikarjun aka ‘Fighter’ Ravi, a history-sheeter who is said to be in the race for the party’s Nagamangala ticket in the upcoming Assembly election. It also came to light on Friday that the BJP had nominated rowdy-sheeter Manjunath aka Uppi to the Anekal Town Municipal Council.

“I’m not justifying anything, but there are cases against our leaders also. But, what cases are these? They are cases of protests in favour of Hindutva. When the Congress was in power, all of them were put in the rowdy list,” Kateel said.

“Ours is a party with a difference. You’ve seen how, after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, we have controlled terrorism and anti-national organisations. Even naxalism is under control to some extent. It’s clear how UP and other states where we’re in power have treated people with criminal antecedents when compared with the Congress-ruled states,” he said.

There are three types of anti-national activities, according to Kateel. “Terrorism, criminal activities and goonda politics. Our party won’t accept them,” he said.

Kateel said he was away when ‘Fighter’ Ravi was inducted into the party. “It’s not just him. I have sought details on all those who are involved in criminal activities,” he said.

Slamming Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar for mocking the BJP over rowdy links, Kateel said: “I don’t have to say whose disciple he was or how he came to politics. People of Bengaluru know better Shivakumar’s history, the political system and Congress’ bloody activities.”

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in the city accusing the BJP of “laying out a red carpet for rowdies.”