Canadian national en route to KIA stopped at checkpoint in Kolar

Checkpoint staff at Nangali village in Kolar district stopped a Canadian national who was on his way to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Remy, a Canadian national, was riding a bike from Chennai in Tamil Nadu to the airport as the Canadian government had arranged facility so that he could return to Cananda.

The checkpoint staff provided the information to deputy commissioner. Discussions were held with the immigrant staff and then permission was granted to him to proceed further.

Meanwhile, the district administration has learnt that the man suffering from COVID-19 stayed at Narasapur for over one hour. About 15 members of two families who came in contact with him have been advised home quarantine. Their throat swabs and blood samples have been sent to laboratory for testing.

The district administration official displayed notices on the doors of the two houses announcing home quarantine.

The police and health department officials have been asked to be present near the house.

There are reports that these 15 people came in contact with others in the neighbourhood. The police are tracing those people.

Additional measures have been implemented at industrial areas in Vemagal and Narasapur.

After the news of the movement of the man was spread, people voluntarily began guarding entry points at these villages to prevent movement of strangers.