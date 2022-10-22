'Cancel loudspeaker licence if there's noise pollution'

Cancel loudspeaker licence of mosques, temples, churches if there's noise pollution: BJP

The handing out of licences came despite a shrill campaign by the right-wing outfits demanding a ban on loudspeakers

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 22 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 22:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The BJP said on Saturday that loudspeaker licences given to mosques, temples and churches should be withdrawn if they are resulting in noise pollution.

"Be it a mosque, temple or church, there are sound levels fixed. If loudspeakers are within the prescribed sound levels, then we have no objection," BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told reporters. "This should not cause trouble to hospitals, patients, students and research centres. While we are not opposed to licences that the government has given, they should be withdrawn if there's noise pollution being caused," he said.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, however, slammed the BJP government for "being foolish" by issuing licences for the use of loudspeakers.

"Giving a licence is wrong in itself, be it for a mosque, temple or church," Muthalik told reporters. "We are not against prayer or worship. But, creating trouble by using mics for Azaan has to stop. Supreme Court itself said this 15 years ago. Even today, at 5 AM, prayer calls are being made. What foolish thing has the government done?"

Muthalik threatened to move court against the government. "If licences have been given to mosques, temples and churches, then they must be withdrawn," he said.

The handing out of licences came despite a shrill campaign by the right-wing outfits demanding a ban on loudspeakers earlier this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Loudspeaker
noise pollution
Pollution
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

 