Cancel loudspeaker licence of mosques, temples, churches if there's noise pollution: BJP

The BJP said on Saturday that loudspeaker licences given to mosques, temples and churches should be withdrawn if they are resulting in noise pollution.

"Be it a mosque, temple or church, there are sound levels fixed. If loudspeakers are within the prescribed sound levels, then we have no objection," BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told reporters. "This should not cause trouble to hospitals, patients, students and research centres. While we are not opposed to licences that the government has given, they should be withdrawn if there's noise pollution being caused," he said.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, however, slammed the BJP government for "being foolish" by issuing licences for the use of loudspeakers.

"Giving a licence is wrong in itself, be it for a mosque, temple or church," Muthalik told reporters. "We are not against prayer or worship. But, creating trouble by using mics for Azaan has to stop. Supreme Court itself said this 15 years ago. Even today, at 5 AM, prayer calls are being made. What foolish thing has the government done?"

Muthalik threatened to move court against the government. "If licences have been given to mosques, temples and churches, then they must be withdrawn," he said.

The handing out of licences came despite a shrill campaign by the right-wing outfits demanding a ban on loudspeakers earlier this year.