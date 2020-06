Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has advised the state government to cancel online classes up to PUC and open schools only after October.

Speaking to reporters here, he welcomed the cancellation of the online classes up to class 5. "Online class is not the proper way to educate students. I have been opposing online classes since the beginning,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said, "The schools must be opened only after October and the government must take all precautionary measures before opening schools."