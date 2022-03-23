Cant stop screening 'James' unnecessarily: Bommai

Cant stop screening 'James' unnecessarily: Bommai

Siddaramaiah had complained that a few BJP leaders and workers were forcing theatres to screen 'The Kashmir Files'

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 23 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 22:19 ist
Bommai file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Following allegations that theatres were being forced to screen The Kashmir Files at the expense of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had spoken to the president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce about the issue.

"If theatres have faced a problem, I have asked them to talk and address the issue. Nobody can unnecessarily stop the screening of James movie," the CM said.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had complained that a few BJP leaders and workers were forcing theatres to screen The Kashmir Files in theatres by stopping James.

Bommai said that he also spoke to late Puneeth's elder brother Shivarajkumar. "I have asked him to bring any such issues to either my notice or to that of KFCC," he said.

However, Bommai dismissed allegations of BJP MLAs forcing theatre owners. "Congress leaders have stooped low enough to even politicise movies," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:
 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
James
The Kashmir Files
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

 