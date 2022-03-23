Cant stop screening 'James' unnecessarily: Bommai

Following allegations that theatres were being forced to screen The Kashmir Files at the expense of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had spoken to the president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce about the issue.
"If theatres have faced a problem, I have asked them to talk and address the issue. Nobody can unnecessarily stop the screening of James movie," the CM said.
On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had complained that a few BJP leaders and workers were forcing theatres to screen The Kashmir Files in theatres by stopping James.
Bommai said that he also spoke to late Puneeth's elder brother Shivarajkumar. "I have asked him to bring any such issues to either my notice or to that of KFCC," he said.
However, Bommai dismissed allegations of BJP MLAs forcing theatre owners. "Congress leaders have stooped low enough to even politicise movies," he added.
