CAR/DAR sub-inspector exam on Jan 8

The examination for sub-inspector recruitment for the City Armed Reserve (CAR)/District Armed Reserve (DAR) will be conducted on January 8.

The exam for the sub-inspector recruitment for the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) will be held thereafter.

DG & IGP Praveen Sood made the announcement on Wednesday.

He reiterated the promise to hold a re-exam to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors subject to the final order of the high court in the matter. The exam was previously held in October 2021 but the results were annulled in the wake of the scam. The exam to recruit another 402 police sub-inspectors will follow that of 545 PSIs, Sood said.

Scores of candidates who had cleared the October 2021 PSI exam have gone to court, saying those who were not involved in the scam should be given appointment letters.