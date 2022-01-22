Case hearing at virtual mode in Karnataka HC benches

  • Jan 22 2022, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 04:22 ist
The cases before all the Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches of the Karnataka High Court will be heard through virtual mode in both sessions.

A notification with a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued in this regard.

The notification stated that parties-in-person and litigants are not allowed to enter the court complex unless there is a specific order of the court to that effect and unless a soft or hard copy of the order is shown to the security personnel at the entry point at the principal bench in Bengaluru and benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

Holiday on Saturday

Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared on Saturday (January 22, 2022) to the high court and district judiciary across the state to take remedial measures for combating the impending threat of Covid-19.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of government orders dated January 4 and 11, 2022 and also as per the resolution dated January 17, 2022, of the committees in respect of SOP for the high court and district judiciary.

