Case registered for violating home quarantine guideline

The police have registered a case against a person for violating home quarantine guideline.

The person was advised home quarantine at Shahpur as he had returned from a foreign country. However, the person moved in public places. The case was registered against the person for violating the guideline based on a complaint by Shahpur tahsildar, deputy commissioner G Rajput said.

The district administration had advised 14-day home quarantine between March 14 and 31 for those returning from foreign countries.

The health department officials had visited the person's house and had created awareness about the need for home quarantine.