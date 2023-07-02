Cash-for-rice this month itself, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that payment of money to beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme is likely to begin after July 10. “We hadn’t said that money will be paid on July 1st itself... most likely we will start making the payments after July 10,” Siddaramaiah said.

Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said the cash-for-rice will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries in a week or 10 days.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said the billing cycle for the Gruha Jyothi scheme started from Saturday.