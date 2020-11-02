Cash, liquor worth Rs 96.95L seized ahead of bypolls

Flying squads, static surveillance teams, and other authorities have seized cash and liquor worth Rs 96.95 lakh during the campaign period for polls in RR Nagar and Sira constituencies.

According to a release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 685.48 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs 3.22 lakh were recovered during the course of campaigning and a total of 199 excise cases were registered for the same.

The Election Commission received 80 complaints through letters and e-mails, 19 from newspapers, 15 from TV channels and 14 from social media. Apart from these, 79 cases related to law and order offences were filed by the police in the poll-bound constituencies under various heads.

Tight security

Security has been tightened in RR Nagar Assembly constituency in the wake of Tuesday's voting.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that 2,563 security personnel including an additional police commissioner, two deputy commissioners, eight assistant commissioners among others have been deployed for election duty.

He added that three platoons of Central Reserve Police Force, 19 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and 39 Hoysala staff and 91 Cheetah staff would be patrolling duty round the clock.