Cash with engineer: Will do full probe, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a full investigation will be done on a public works engineer who was caught with Rs 10.5 lakh at Vidhana Soudha, while Congress attacked the BJP government over corruption.

“Our own people (police) have caught one engineer with money. Where was he taking the money? To whom was the money meant? We will do a full investigation,” Bommai told reporters.

This case has come handy to the Congress’ narrative on corruption, especially the ‘40% commission sarkara’ campaign. “There are many cases of corruption in this government. That’s why the contractors’ association called it a ‘40% commission government’. Everything needs a bribe,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that in 2019, then Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttarangashetty, a Congress lawmaker, made headlines after a typist in his Vidhana Soudha office was caught with Rs 25 lakh cash.

“What happened in that case? Did the minister resign? Was anybody punished? They closed that case,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed in a tweet that the arrested engineer Jagadeesh arrived at Vidhana Soudha with Rs 10 lakh cash at around 5.30 pm.

“This coincided with Public Works Minister C C Patil’s news conference in Vidhana Soudha. Except the minister, most staff would have left at that time. What is the connection between the cash and the minister? What is the government hiding?” the Congress sought to know.

Denying the Congress’ claim, Patil rhetorically asked: “Should Vidhana Soudha be the only option to deliver cash? Can’t that be done in some other place?”

Mounting an offensive, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar claimed nothing moved in the BJP government without money.

“From Vidhana Soudha to a gram panchayat, touch any wall and you can hear the sound of money,” he said. “No file moves without a commission.”

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan maintained that the case will be investigated.

“Our government is committed to root out corruption. Income tax transactions are being seeded with Aadhaar and PAN for transparency. It was the Congress government that closed Lokayukta to hide their corruption. Congress has no moral right to speak about corruption,” he said.